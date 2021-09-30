Antibody cocktail available for patients at home

TOKYO >> An antibody cocktail treatment is available to COVID-19 patients with mild to moderate symptoms who are recuperating at home.

The antibody cocktail, administered in a single infusion by doctors making home visits, mixes two types of antibodies that inhibit the virus from multiplying. It is mainly used for those who are 50 years old or older or have a preexisting condition that puts them at high risk of becoming seriously ill.

So far, about 25,000 patients have received the antibody cocktail at hospitals, temporary medical facilities and accommodation facilities for free. In overseas clinical trials, the cocktail was confirmed to be effective in reducing the risk of hospitalization and death by 70% in patients with mild to moderate symptoms.