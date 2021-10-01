Honolulu firefighters contain wildland fire at Sand Island Parkway

Honolulu firefighters say a wildland fire at the Sandbox BMX Hawaii at Sand Island Parkway is under control.
The Honolulu Fire Department received a call at 2:25 p.m. about a wildland fire at 1440 Sand Island Parkway. Nine units with about 28 personnel were initially dispatched, with the first arriving at 2:37 p.m.
Smoke was visible in the area.
HFD said the fire was 100% under control at 3:08 p.m.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.