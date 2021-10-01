Honolulu firefighters contain wildland fire at Sand Island Parkway

Honolulu firefighters say a wildland fire at the Sandbox BMX Hawaii at Sand Island Parkway is under control.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a call at 2:25 p.m. about a wildland fire at 1440 Sand Island Parkway. Nine units with about 28 personnel were initially dispatched, with the first arriving at 2:37 p.m.

Smoke was visible in the area.

HFD said the fire was 100% under control at 3:08 p.m.