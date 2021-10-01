comscore WATCH LIVE: Gov. David Ige to discuss status of Hawaii COVID-19 emergency proclamation | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
WATCH LIVE: Gov. David Ige to discuss status of Hawaii COVID-19 emergency proclamation

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 1:33 pm

  • COURTESY GOV. DAVID IGE / FACEBOOK

Gov. David Ige will hold a press conference at 1:30 p.m. today to discuss the current Emergency Proclamation on the state’s COVID-19 response.

Ige will be joined by state Dept. of Health director Dr. Libby Char.

Watch the press release via the video above, or go to Gov. Ige’s Facebook page.

