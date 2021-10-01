Gandhi Day to be feted with virtual program

The Gandhi International Institute for Peace will host a virtual program this weekend to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi Day.
On Saturday, GIIP will host a free webinar to celebrate Gandhi’s 152nd birthday, which was recognized by the United Nations in 2007 as the International Day of Nonviolence. Hawaii, via a bill that became law in 2015, became the first state to declare Oct. 2 as Mahatma Gandhi Day.
The free webinar will be available to viewing at gandhi day.com and will be broadcast from Hawaii at 2-4 p.m. It will feature “a spiritual invocation, meditation, music and dances drawn from the local community,” the nonprofit said in a news release. Honolulu’s Still & Moving Center is co-sponsoring the event.
Nonviolence advocates, both from Hawaii and other parts of the world, will make brief addresses during the webinar. They include Tushar Gandhi, great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, and state Rep. Matthew LoPresti.
Dr. Raj Kumar, founder of GIIP, formed the institute in Hawaii after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the U.S.
