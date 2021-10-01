comscore Chaminade to play in Maui Invitational even if tournament is held in Las Vegas | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Chaminade to play in Maui Invitational even if tournament is held in Las Vegas

  • By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:35 pm

Chaminade will still play in the Maui Invitational next month even if it is moved to Las Vegas as was reported today by CBS Sports.

“Chaminade will be playing this year regardless of venue,” Silverswords spokesman Kevin Hashiro said in an email.

An announcement will be made by tournament officials later today, Hashiro said.

“If it’s moved, it will be for this year only,” he added.

Restrictions regarding COVID-19 forced last year’s event to be moved to Asheville, N.C.

The preseason tournament which started in 1984 always attracts top-level men’s college basketball programs.

This year’s field includes Butler, Chaminade, Houston, Notre Dame, Oregon, Saint Mary’s, Texas A&M, Wisconsin.

