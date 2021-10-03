Weather interferes with rescue of visitor at Kalalau Beach on Kauai

Kauai Fire Department personnel airlifted a female visitor from California, 20, from a remote section of Kalalau Beach today.

First responders were notified about the injured hiker around 7:40 a.m. today. However, due to dangerous weather conditions, they said firefighters could not immediately reach the remote location.

Once the weather cleared, KFD’s Rescue 3 flew their helicopter to Kalalau and located the woman, who had sustained a leg injury.

The woman was airlifted to Princeville Airport, where additional firefighters and awaiting paramedics provided additional care.