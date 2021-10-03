Las Vegas Advisor: MGM Resorts purchases Vegas’ Cosmopolitan casino-hotel

In the latest blockbuster development on the Strip, the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas was sold to MGM Resorts International.

It’s another lease-back arrangement, meaning that MGM will run the operations, but won’t own the building, which was sold to a real-estate partnership.

The deal isn’t expected to close until next year, but when it does, MGM will control the operations of nine casinos on the west side of the Strip stretching (almost) consecutively from Mandalay Bay to the Mirage and interrupted only by Caesars Palace.

Zouk opens: The 36,000-square-foot Zouk Nightclub has opened at Resorts World. Zouk is being touted as Las Vegas’ most technologically advanced nightlife venue, using a booking system for tickets, VIP tables and guest lists that eliminates all the line-waiting and palm-greasing. Zouk is open 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday through Sunday.

Another Nobu: Nobu, the super-upscale sushi restaurant brand, is opening a third location in Las Vegas at Paris. The first Vegas Nobu opened at the Hard Rock in 1999; an upgraded version reopened with Virgin last March. A second Nobu followed at Caesars Palace in 2013. The Paris location is scheduled to debut “early next year.”

Venetian score: A player at the Venetian won more than $1 million playing Ultimate Texas Hold ’Em when he was dealt a royal flush in spades. The player made the $5 side bet that qualified him for the top tier of the progressive jackpot.

Question: Did Sammy Hagar really perform a free concert on the Strip?

Answer:In a distinctly Las Vegas kind of event, former Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar performed a concert from Beer Park at Paris. Beer Park is an open-air venue on Paris’ roof, so the music was heard loud and clear on the Strip sidewalk below and from other outside areas of the resort, where onlookers congregated for the free show.

