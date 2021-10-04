Hawaii records 3 new coronavirus-related deaths, 195 additional infections

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported three new coronavirus-related deaths and 195 new confirmed and probable infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 811 fatalities and 80,323 cases.

No further information was immediately available regarding the latest deaths.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 615 fatalities on Oahu, 88 on Maui, 94 on Hawaii island, eight on Kauai, one on Molokai and five Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 701,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 43.7 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 118 new cases on Oahu, 16 on Maui, 40 on Hawaii island, 14 on Kauai and seven Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 4,238 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases decreased today by 222.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 4,382 have required hospitalizations, with 11 new hospitalizations reported today.

Twenty hospitalizations in the overall statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 4,362 hospitalizations within the state, 3,487 have been on Oahu, 483 on Maui, 335 on the Big Island, 48 on Kauai, five on Lanai and four on Molokai.

The seven-day average case count for Oahu is 173 and the seven-day average positivity rate is 3.7%, state health officials said today.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.