Hawaii records 7 new coronavirus-related deaths, 168 additional infections

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported seven new coronavirus-related deaths and 168 new confirmed and probable infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 818 fatalities and 80,582 cases.

Five of the latest deaths were on Oahu and two were on the Big Island. No further information was immediately available regarding the latest deaths.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 620 fatalities on Oahu, 88 on Maui, 96 on Hawaii island, eight on Kauai, one on Molokai and five Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 705,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 43.9 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 100 new cases on Oahu, 18 on Maui, 34 on Hawaii island, 11 on Kauai, one on Molokai and four Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

State health officials have been including probable infections in its total case counts. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 55,921 on Oahu, 9,192 on Maui, 10,298 in Hawaii County, 2,345 on Kauai, 139 on Lanai and 232 on Molokai. There are also 2,455 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 3,883 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases decreased today by 152.

By island, Oahu has 2,555 active cases, the Big Island has 708, Maui has 329, Kauai has 268 and Molokai has 23.

The latest Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary says 2,051,164 vaccine doses have been administered through state and federal distribution programs as of Tuesday, up 8,008 from a day earlier. Health officials say that 69% of the state’s population is now fully vaccinated, and 77.1% have received at least one dose.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 4,422 have required hospitalizations, with 28 new hospitalizations reported today.

Twenty hospitalizations in the overall statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 4,402 hospitalizations within the state, 3,510 have been on Oahu, 489 on Maui, 340 on the Big Island, 54 on Kauai, five on Lanai and four on Molokai.

The seven-day average case count for Oahu is 100 and the seven-day average positivity rate is 3.3%, state health officials said today.

