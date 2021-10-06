Las Vegas captain selected as chief of Maui police force

A police captain from Nevada has been selected to be chief of a police force on Maui.

The Maui Police Commission voted unanimously on Las Vegas police Capt. John Pelletier over four other candidates from within the Maui department, The Maui News reported Wednesday.

Maui Mayor Michael Victorino issued a statement Wednesday congratulating Pelletier on his selection.

“I extend my sincere congratulations to John Pelletier as the final candidate for Chief of the Maui Police Department and I wish him all the best as he completes his final round of pre-employment requirements,” Victorino said in a news release. “We look forward to welcoming him to Maui County from the ninth island of Las Vegas.”

His selection is subject to pre-employment requirements including background and credit reports, drug tests and a psychological examination.

He would replace Tivoli Faaumu, who retired May 1.

Tuesday’s vote came after candidate interviews were held in an open, public session that was aired online last week.

Pelletier told the Wailuku newspaper he applauds the transparency of the process.

In his interview, he said wants to create a multicultural advisory council with monthly meetings.

He’s a 22-year veteran of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. One of his leadership assignments included heading the command that includes the Las Vegas strip.

He said he’s been visiting Hawaii for more than 20 years and has kept tabs on the Maui chief job for years.

Applicants were previously required to be Hawaii residents for at least a year, but the law was changed to eliminate the requirement.

Leading the department of 416 employees comes with an annual salary of $158,851.