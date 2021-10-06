comscore A+ program staffing shortage leaves hundreds of kids waiting and their parents scrambling | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

A+ program staffing shortage leaves hundreds of kids waiting and their parents scrambling

  • By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:49 a.m.
  Boston Campbell, 5, looked through plastic sheeting as group leader Sky Johnson, 21, worked on an arts and crafts project Tuesday at the A+ after-school program held in the Wilson Elementary School cafeteria.

    Boston Campbell, 5, looked through plastic sheeting as group leader Sky Johnson, 21, worked on an arts and crafts project Tuesday at the A+ after-school program held in the Wilson Elementary School cafeteria.

  Group Leader Sky Johnson gathers up Hula Hoops for an outdoor activity at the A+ after-school program held at Wilson Elementary.

    Group Leader Sky Johnson gathers up Hula Hoops for an outdoor activity at the A+ after-school program held at Wilson Elementary.

  Walter Mueller, 5, left, looked for guidance on an arts and crafts project from site director Maria Galvan.

    Walter Mueller, 5, left, looked for guidance on an arts and crafts project from site director Maria Galvan.

Every week since the school year began, Jessi Cook’s 9-year-old daughter asks her mother why she isn’t enrolled in the After-School Plus, or A+, program at Ewa Beach Elementary School where she previously had been enrolled. Read more

