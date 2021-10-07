comscore ESPN’s Sage Steele on hiatus following controversial comments | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

ESPN’s Sage Steele on hiatus following controversial comments

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Sage Steele spoke, in July 2017, at the 15th annual High School Athlete of the Year Awards in Marina del Rey, Calif. Steele will not appear on ESPN’s “SportsCenter” the remainder of this week and has been pulled from moderating an upcoming network event following comments she made on a recent podcast.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Sage Steele spoke, in July 2017, at the 15th annual High School Athlete of the Year Awards in Marina del Rey, Calif. Steele will not appear on ESPN’s “SportsCenter” the remainder of this week and has been pulled from moderating an upcoming network event following comments she made on a recent podcast.

BRISTOL, Conn. >> Sage Steele will not appear on ESPN’s “SportsCenter” the remainder of this week and has been pulled from moderating an upcoming network event following comments she made on a recent podcast.

Steele appeared on a podcast hosted by former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler where she criticized ESPN and the Walt Disney Company’s mandate for employees to receive the coronavirus vaccine. She also questioned former President Barack Obama’s decision to identify himself as Black on the recent U.S. Census, as well as saying female journalists “need to be responsible as well” if inappropriate comments are directed at them based on how they’re dressed.

Steele, who has been with ESPN since 2007, issued a statement through the network apologizing for her comments.

“I know my recent comments created controversy for the company, and I apologize,” she said. “We are in the midst of an extremely challenging time that impacts all of us, and it’s more critical than ever that we communicate constructively and thoughtfully.”

Steele, who said on the podcast that she identifies as biracial, also won’t be the host and moderator for this year’s espnW: Women + Sports Summit, which is scheduled to begin on Oct. 18.

Steele also recently tested positive for COVID-19 but it is not clear whether her absence from programming this week was also due to that.

“At ESPN, we embrace different points of view — dialogue and discussion makes this place great,” the network said in a statement “That said, we expect that those points of view be expressed respectfully, in a manner consistent with our values, and in line with our internal policies.”

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Chris Taylor hits walk-off homer as Dodgers beat Cards 3-1 in wild-card playoff

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up