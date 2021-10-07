Hawaii County firefighters discover 3 dead geese after Kalapana Gardens fire

Firefighters put out a structure fire in the Kalapana Gardens area on Hawaii island, where they found three dead geese in their cages.

The Hawaii Fire Department responded to the fire at around 11:50 a.m. today around the 24 mile marker of the Kaimu Chain of Craters Road. Firefighters arrived to an “unpermitted” structure “fully involved in fire.” Two vehicles and a small pile of tires were also found burning.

The approximately 500-square-foot structure eventually collapsed, but firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading further and extinguished it by 1:30 p.m.

The residence was unoccupied by humans at the time of the fire. There were no injuries to people related to the fire, but HFD found three pet geese dead in their cages.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated, but neighbors said the owner of the residence had been burning trash and left the fire unattended, according to a report by HFD. The owner drove away just before the structure caught on fire.

HFD estimated $25,000 in damages from the fire.