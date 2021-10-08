VIDEO: Gov. Ige, Honolulu Mayor Blangiardi to ease COVID-19 restrictions on Oahu in phases, starting next week

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Gov. David Ige and Mayor Rick Blangiardi held a joint press conference today to announce the return of “managed events” to Oahu next week, with enhanced safety precautions to protect guests and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We sincerely thank everyone who has received their vaccination and helped stop the surging COVID-19 numbers, reducing the pressure on our hospitals and healthcare workers,” said Mayor Blangiardi. “This is about acknowledging the efforts of the majority of our people who have done their part to keep our communities safe.

“I think it is now fair to say, we fully recognize we all need to learn to live with COVID-19, while we rebuild our local economy and balance our overall public health.”

Starting Wednesday, outdoor seated entertainment events, including sporting arenas and concert venues are allowed at 50 percent capacity, or a maximum of 1,000 attendees, whichever is less. All attendees must be vaccinated, masked, and physically distanced, and a mitigation plan is required. Other than water, no food or beverages will be allowed to be consumed. Those working at the event must comply with Safe Access Oahu protocols.

Beginning Oct. 20, indoor seated entertainment venues will be allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity, or a maximum of 500 attendees, whichever is smaller. Again, attendees must be vaccinated, masked, and physically distanced and a mitigation plan is required. Other than water, no food or beverages are allowed. Those who are working at the event (employees, contractors, vendors, etc.) must comply with Safe Access O‘ahu protocols.

The same day, outdoor interactive events, including traditional gatherings such as weddings and funerals, will be allowed at 50 percent capacity or a maximum of 150 vaccinated attendees and event staff, whichever is smaller, and all must be masked. A mitigation plan will be required. Food and beverages will be allowed, as is masked mingling and interaction. Those working at the event must comply with Safe Access Oahu protocols.

Blangiardi said golf tournaments will be allowed for fully vaccinated golfers starting on Wednesday. Safe Access Oahu will be in effect if eating at the golf course. Road races and triathlons will be allowed with a maximum of 500 vaccinated participants, with staggered starts of groups of no more than 25 people beginning Wednesday.

At bars and restaurants with valid liquor licenses, alcohol service will be extended to midnight, effective immediately.

Social gathering sizes for all other events will follow current guidelines of 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors.

“This is not an all-clear signal,” said Gov. Ige. “The pandemic is far from finished. Many members of our community, our family members, friends and colleagues are still severely ill, still hospitalized, and sadly, some are still dying.”

Editor’s Note: This story is developing and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.