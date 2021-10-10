Expired ‘burrito’ sandbags litter beaches on Oahu’s North Shore
By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:20 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Exposed rocks and burritos, which are sand-filled tubes covered by heavy fabric to create a hard barrier against waves, were seen along the shoreline Saturday fronting homes on Sunset Beach on Oahu’s North Shore.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
In 2018, the state Department of Land and Natural Resources gave property owners along the span of North Shore coastline that fronts surf breaks known as Monster Mush and Kammies permission to install emergency “burritos,” long, sand-filled tubes covered by heavy fabric that create a hard barrier against ocean waves.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
“I feel really sorry for the homeowners but sea-level rise is upon us,” said Randy Rarick, a surfer and longtime Sunset Beach resident. He says sand burrito systems are disrupting surf breaks.