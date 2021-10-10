Vital statistics: October 1 to October 7, 2021

Each week, the Honolulu Star- Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state’s Vital Statistics System.
MARRIAGES
Filed on Oahu, Oct. 1-7
>> Corey Devin Aldershof and Tracey Berniece Marr
>> Soloman Javen Amadeo and Michelle Renee Wagner
>> Achilles Raguindin Amante and Charlene Mae Bautista
>> Elizabeth Marie Basaldua and Joshua Todd Wilmot
>> Tiffany Yan Yan Chan and Edward Joseph Glick
>> Cortney Gaye Coppinger and Matthew Adrien Eason
>> Fenel Davis and Justin Kenzel Déte Jenkins
>> Cherie Gil Villanueva Dizon and Matt Jethro Ramos Diaz
>> Elizabeth Ann Duncan and Brian William Tessman
>> Angelica Garcia and Paul Garcia
>> Savannah G. Guerrero and Logan Dean Adair
>> Melia Keona Harp and Emanuel Lee Clay
>> Lee Robert Hively III and Jolene Leigh Robison
>> Kimberly Ann Kaufmann and William James Hoffmann
>> Arthur Patrick Koenig and Enit Maafu Takinima
>> Kimberly Lynn Love and Jason Bateman Taylor
>> Cody Peter Miesch and Carina Louise Carvey
>> James Edward Miller and Michelle Lee Solvin
>> Matthew Thomas James Misajon and Waioli Rose Charlotte Shannon
>> Byung Ju Moon and Jungin Eom
>> Robert Melvin Morris and Annette Kahealani Moe
>> Gregory Ryan Pagano Moseley and Eleanor Renee Stamps
>> Wakako Nishimura and Jordan Andrew Anderson
>> Nathan Ronald O’Connell and Allie Karnes
>> Roda Ann Carvajal Odilao and Louisa Christina Soto
>> Janessa Ann Palladini and Jorge Alberto Martinez
>> Porsha Marie Pugh and Corey Rondall Brewer
>> Jorge Alberto Quezada and Denise Ann Romo
>> Raven Keiko Rafael and Brian Alenjandro Kaleo Pascua II
>> Eric Christopher Randol and Brittany Leigh Pare
>> Michelle Amy Reinoso-Vasquez and Sergio Leonardo Jimenez-Motta
>> Mikayla Rae Rekofke and Devon Wayde Pettit
>> Erica Marie Reynolds and Shannon Elizabeth Wiggins
>> Rebecca Danielle Rowan and Daniel Beza
>> Josie Marie Rozell and Joachim Konstantin Schneider
>> Marijan Laurette Faye Sardon and Jesus Gabriel Sardon
>> Stephanie Ann Shelton and Brent David Beckwith
>> Scott Ryan Smith and Hanna Beth Kunzman
>> Kelva Marie Stroud and Danny Hompa Cooper
>> Joseph Jedidiah Thompson and Elise Renee Perez
>> Sandra Dale Valderaz and John Armand Coronado
>> Delanie Jo Vasil and Zachary Curtis Babin
>> Akira Ariel Wilkins and Adrianna Noemi Daza
>> Matthew James Yates and Megan Lynn Blossom
>> Hang Yin and Lillyanna Leigh
>> Brittany Ann Yorks and Anthony David Yorks
BIRTHS
Filed on Oahu, Oct. 1-7
>> James Bacalso Abatayo
>> Luca Reign Arenas
>> Emmett Wayne Bredeson
>> Salvatore Wexler Chiu
>> Carly Rose Mia Pomaika‘iikananeamaikalewalani Curran
>> Luke Jeriah Kuka‘aweka‘eo Kukahiko De Coito
>> Alexander Fitz Garcia
>> Penelope Genie Gonzalez
>> Teagan Miyuki Tatsuguchi Higa
>> Britton Ray Howe
>> Marlow Raymond Jennings
>> Adaleine Kahikohililaua‘e Ka‘opua
>> Mahealani Namakahiwahiwaokalani Kaolulo-Kanoa
>> Ryzen Kukamaehunoka‘aina Hekuinaali‘iokekai Kelii-Supnet
>> Brendan Herbert Kingett
>> Keona Anthony Kirley-Teixeira
>> Zeff Masaru Na‘au Ali‘i Kodama
>> Legacy Aric Kawaialohi Armstrong Lancaster
>> Isaac William Leeds
>> Levi Wendell LeFebvre
>> Lily Himawari Lum
>> Maryella Jayne Martin
>> Tigg Lee Murdoch
>> Emi Song Nakamura
>> Evan Masuo Nakamura
>> Grayson Hayes Obray
>> Bradley Rei Akio Ohta
>> Ava Marie Peterson
>> Giovanni Daniel Powell
>> Mason Kapalikaumaka‘iwa Gray Punua
>> Artemis Vincent Peralta Rita
>> Lillian James Senefeld
>> June Kilinoe Taua
>> Estella Arlene Kathryn West
>> Olin Wills
>> Milani-Jayde Minako Yoshimura
