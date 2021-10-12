comscore Flash flood warning in effect for Big Island | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Flash flood warning in effect for Big Island

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 6:45 am
A flash flood warning is in effect for Hawaii island through 8:15 a.m. today.

Radar at 5:03 a.m. showed pockets of moderate to heavy rain across the Hamakua coast, including the Hilo and Puna districts, falling at a rate of up 1 inch per hour, according to the National Weather Service. Honolii stream and Wailuku River are swollen and elevated.

This morning’s downpours come after rain overnight of 3 to 6 inches across the Hamakua coast, including the Hilo and Puna districts. More rain could lead to road closures and significant flooding, particularly the Hilo and surrounding area, weather officials said.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hilo, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Honokaa, Laupahoehoe, Ookala, Paauilo, Ninole, Honomu, Hakalau, Pepeekeo, Papaikou, Kamuela, Mountain View, Glenwood, Volcano, Kukuihaele, Waipio Valley, Keaau and Waimanu Valley.

Landslides are possible in steep terrain.

