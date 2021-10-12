Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa to return to practice ahead of game vs. Jaguars

The Miami Dolphins will have two injured quarterbacks on the practice field this week, and the hope is that at least one of them is healthy enough to play and help end the team’s four-game losing streak this Sunday against the winless Jacksonville Jaguars.

Tua Tagovailoa, who was placed on injured reserve after taking a big hit that broke his ribs against the Buffalo Bills in Miami’s second game of the season, is eligible to return to practice this week and will do so.

Whether or not he returns to his starting role depends on how he looks in practice since there is concern about how the rib injury will impact his ability to throw the ball and his movement skills. There is also the awareness that Tagovailoa would have to play through some pain and discomfort when he returns to the field.

But the same can be said about Jacoby Brissett, who has produced a 82.2 passer rating in the four games he’s played in Tagovailoa’s absence.

Brissett suffered a hamstring injury in last Sunday’s 45-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and on Monday coach Brian Flores acknowledged that Brissett was playing through a significant amount of pain, and that he tried to sit the six-year veteran and replace him with Reid Sinnett a few times but Brissett insisted on staying in the game.

“We’ll see how it goes in practice with both guys,” Flores said. “We’ll see how it goes with Tua. He’s doing everything [he can]. He’s moving in the right direction and hopefully he’s ready to go this week.”

Brissett will undergo treatment for the hamstring injury, and the Dolphins will monitor his practice performance to determine if the injury is impacting his play and needs to be rested.

However, Miami’s coaches have made it clear that if Tagovailoa, the team’s 2020 first-round pick, looks good in practice and can tolerate playing with the rib injury from a pain standpoint, he’ll regain his starting job.

“He’s making a lot of improvement. What we’ll need to see is him move around, see him throw the ball, see him make throws on the run, see the deep ball,” Flores said. “The one thing we won’t see is real and true contact on the quarterback. There’s obviously going to be from a pain-tolerance standpoint some things he’s going to have to push through, which I’m sure he will.”

The last time a Dolphins quarterback played with injured ribs was the 2017 season, when Jay Cutler missed two games because of that injury, which he played with for most of that 6-10 season.

Cutler struggled with his breathing because of the injury, and at the end of the season he was noticeably rushing his throws to avoid being hit.

“We’ll see if we can arrive at a place we feel comfortable with before the game,” Dolphins co-offensive coordinator George Godsey said about Tua coming back from the rib injury.

“We’re looking to see what happens on a hit, or whether they get tackled. We won’t be able to find those things out till game time,” Godsey said. “But as far as certain throws, can he rip the ball out to the sideline? Can he avoid a linebacker. … You would like to see those movements take place.”

Godsey has a clear line of delineation he’s looking for from Tagovailoa, who completed 17-of-31 passes for 215 yards and one touchdown throw before suffering the injury on a vicious hit on the second drive of a 35-0 loss to Buffalo.

“He has to get back to where he was building on from training camp,” Godsey said, referring to the efficiency and mastery that Tagovailoa exhibited running Miami’s offense during camp and the preseason, serving as the offense’s clear-cut leader.

Tagovailoa will experience a change in the offense upon his return because quarterback coach Charlie Frye is no longer the person communicating with him in the headset. That person is now Godsey, who has served as the play-caller all season despite his status as co-offensive coordinator, a title he shares with Eric Studesville.

Previously, the Dolphins had Godsey call in the play to Frye, and it was Frye who would give the quarterback his pre-snap instructions, checks and keys.

The Dolphins streamlined the process before the loss to the Buccaneers, and it is Godsey who is now communicating directly with the quarterback before the snap.

This approach is something Godsey, who had previously spent two seasons as the Houston Texans offensive coordinator, seems to be in favor of.

“There is a lot of things I feel like I see before the snap. As much as I can communicate to those guys, especially from upstairs, will help them,” said Godsey, whose unit is ranked 31st in yards per game (261.8) and 31st in points per game (15.8) this season. “That streamlines things a lot. I’ll leave it at that.”