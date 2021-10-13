DLNR says Kauai wedding photo company has complied with cease-and-desist order

State officials said one of two commercial wedding photographers that were issued cease-and-desist orders for taking photos in unauthorized areas on Kauai is now in compliance.

The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources issued the cease-and-desist orders last week to Bradyhouse Photographers on Kauai and The Foxes Photography of Washington state following multiple complaints that they did so without proper permits.

DLNR said Meg Bradyhouse, owner of Bradyhouse Photographers, immediately contacted the Division of State Parks after receiving the order, to review the company’s website with assistant administrator Alan Carpenter.

Bradyhouse agreed to take down promotional photos from their website that appear to have been taken in restricted areas.

Since having been informed of the need to obtain proper permits for some of the venues earlier this year, Bradyhouse said she has been in full compliance.

“We feel confident after meeting with the DLNR moving forward we will continue to have no further issues for our future business,” said Bradyhouse in an email.

The process can be confusing to navigate, she said, with permits required from both the state and county, depending on the jurisdiction.

Bradyhouse said the company looks forward to working alongside DLNR to help clarify some of the more unclear requirements, and to offer resources on doing so soon.

“We believe that helping other photographers navigate this complicated process to work lawfully and respectfully as well as to avoid the public shaming we have experienced is not only a more effective approach,” she said in the email, “but also a more appropriate restorative action moving forward.”

State officials said they have not received any response from The Foxes Photography. The company advertises the planning and photographing of elopement adventures and previously featured a photo of a couple at the base of Wailua Falls, with a caption that said the hike down from the road was well worth it on their website. Hiking down to the falls is not permitted.

DLNR said the company site’s link to Kauai adventures has since been taken down.

DLNR said additional photographers will also be receiving cease-and-desist orders, with hopes that they will voluntarily comply by ceasing these activities and deleting promotional photos taken illegally.

The Division of State Parks is also working with the Kauai Visitors Bureau and Hawaii Film Office to review permitting rules, with plans to offer a virtual seminar on applying for them soon.

“Our intent is not to shut down any commercial venture, but to make sure the playing field is level,” said Carpenter in a news release. “Many commercial photographers on Kauai and around the state get required permits and follow the rules. It’s not fair to them, fair to couples searching for wedding photographers, or fair to people visiting our State Parks to have a double standard.”