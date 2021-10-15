Honolulu Zoo’s only male lion dies of coronavirus

The Honolulu Zoo’s only male lion, Ekundu, died Monday of coronavirus, the city announced this afternoon.

Ekundu, 13, came to Honolulu in 2010. He and 12-year-old female lion, Moxy, both showed signs of an upper respiratory illness, including some coughing, on Oct. 4.

Samples were collected and sent to mainland laboratories, and both were found to be positive for COVID-19.

Ekundu, who had been treated for epilepsy for more than five years, got sicker and was no longer eating.

Although he seemed to be improving, he died before test results were received.

Zoo veterinarian Jill Yoshicedo said that “while most SARS-CoV-2 infections in large non-domestic cats have been mild illnesses that respond well to supportive care, Ekundu was unfortunately one of the newer cases where COVID seems to be linked to severe pneumonia and tragic loss of life in these species.”

The zoo says it does not know the source of the virus. Zoo staff who care for the big cats were vaccinated and complied with the city’s employee vaccination policy. All tested negative for COVID-19.

“Zoo staff continue to practice strict biohazard protocols to prevent any spread of the virus to other animal areas,” the city said in a news release today.