Pedestrian dies after being hit by car on Nimitz Highway

Police said the 26-year-old driver of a 2009 Nissan 370Z lost control of his car on Nimitz Highway, and struck and killed a male pedestrian, possibly in his 30s.

Police said it is unknown why the man lost control of the sports coupe and collided into the man who was walking on the shoulder of the highway near the Kahauiki Village.

Police said the driver may have been speeding. It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were factors.

Emergency Medical Services was called to the scene at 1:04 p.m. and EMS personnel determined the pedestrian died at the scene.

EMS said the 26-year-old male driver of the vehicle had pain to his back and lower extremity. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital in serious condition.

This was the 35th Oahu traffic fatality for 2021, compared to 39 the same time last year.

It also marks the 12th pedestrian fatality this year compared to 10 the same time last year.