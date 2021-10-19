Hawaii sees 80 new coronavirus cases, bringing statewide total to 82,591

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials reported 80 new confirmed and probable coronavirus infections today, bringing the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to 82,591 cases.

No new virus-related fatalities were reported today so the statewide COVID-19 death toll remains 876.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 658 fatalities on Oahu, 91 on Maui, 112 on Hawaii island, nine on Kauai, one on Molokai and five Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 726,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 45 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 42 new cases on Oahu, 14 on Maui, six on Hawaii island, two on Kauai and 16 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

State health officials have been including probable infections in its total case counts. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 57,044 on Oahu, 9,373 on Maui, 10,719 in Hawaii County, 2,491 on Kauai, 141 on Lanai and 237 on Molokai. There are also 2,586 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 1,968 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases decreased today by 23.

By island, Oahu has 1.186 active cases, the Big Island has 443, Maui has 183, Kauai has 149, Lanai has two and Molokai has five.

The latest Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary says 2,117,727 vaccine doses have been administered through state and federal distribution programs as of Monday, up 6,721 from a day earlier. Health officials say that 70.4% of the state’s population is now fully vaccinated, and 78.8% have received at least one dose.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 4,595 have required hospitalizations, with three new hospitalizations reported today.

Twenty-three hospitalizations in the overall statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 4,572 hospitalizations within the state, 3,610 have been on Oahu, 515 on Maui, 372 on the Big Island, 65 on Kauai, five on Lanai and five on Molokai.

The seven-day average case count for Oahu is 67 and the seven-day average positivity rate is 1.5%, state health officials said today.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.