Michigan woman, 31, airlifted to safety after getting lost on Pearl City trail

Honolulu Fire Department personnel today rescued a 31-year-old Michigan woman, who was lost after hiking off the Waimano Ridge Trail in Pearl City.

Five HFD units with 16 personnel were sent. The first unit arrived at 10:08 a.m. and made their way on foot, through a locked gate on a dirt road. Another unit secured a landing zone at the top of Waimano Home Road.

The woman, who said she was injured, became disoriented and lost after hiking three and a half hours.

Air 3 transported two rescue personnel to a remote landing area close to the hiker’s location.

They hiked to her and assisted her to the helicopter, transporting her to the landing zone at 10:58 a.m. She declined treatment from Emergency Medical Services.