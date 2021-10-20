Tickets to view Dec. 7 livestream of Pearl Harbor ceremony in person to be offered by lottery

Pearl Harbor National Memorial will be offering the public seats to view the livestream of the December 7th Pearl Harbor Commemoration Main Ceremony in person by lottery, according to the National Park Service.

The 80th commemoration ceremony will be livestreamed at the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center at 1 Arizona Memorial Place, beginning at about 7:45 a.m. on Dec. 7.

Those with lottery seats will be able to attend the livestream event in person at the center, which will be staffed with park rangers and volunteers. Viewing will be available at multiple locations throughout the center to ensure social distancing and other COVID-19 mitigations are followed, according to NPS.

The lottery will be available at Recreation.gov at 9 a.m. Nov. 1, Hawaii time, and will close at 9 a.m. on Nov. 10.

In order to enter the lottery, those interested must have an existing Recreation.gov account.

Only one application will be allowed per account, with a fee of $1. Each application will be allowed to request up to three additional seats for a total of four seats. Children 2 years and up must be accounted for in the request.

Selections will be made by a randomized distribution system, and lottery winners will be notified on Friday, Nov. 12 via the email addresses registered at Recreation.gov.

No standby reservations will be offered, even if visitors are unable to use their awarded seats, according to NPS. Also, the awarded lottery seats are non-transferable.

Those attending may be required to pass through multiple checkpoints, and will need to show proof of identification, proof of a lottery ticket, and proof of vaccination status or a negative COVID-19 test completed in the past three days prior to entering the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center.

Masks will be required for all visitors over the age of 2 except when eating or drinking. Also, Pearl Harbor National Memorial has a strict no bag policy, and umbrellas will not be permitted.

Parking at the Visitor Center will only be permitted from 5 to 10 a.m. on Dec. 7 for those with lottery tickets.

These lottery seats are not linked to USS Arizona Memorial Program tickets, which must be reserved separately.

Pearl Harbor National Memorial and its partners preserve, interpret, and commemorate the history of World War II in the Pacific — from the events leading to the Dec, 7, 1941 attack on Oahu to peace and reconciliation.

Those who are unable to get lottery seats will be able to watch the livestream virtually at nps.gov/perl or via fb.com/PearlHarborNPS and fb.com/NavyRegionHawaii or at pearlharborevents.com.