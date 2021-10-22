comscore Hawaii County firefighters rescue 200-pound calf after 80-foot fall off cliff | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Hawaii County firefighters rescue 200-pound calf after 80-foot fall off cliff

  • Today

The Hawaii County Fire Department rescued a 200-pound calf early this morning that fell off a cliff.

Fire personnel located the calf at 5:45 a.m. 80 feet on the shoreline below Pepeekeo.

The Hawaii County Police Department’s animal control division notified the fire department that it could not retrieve the calf.

The fire department described the area as a small bay with vertical cliffs on all sides, and there was no possible way out.

The fire rescue team’s rescue specialist has extensive ranching experience and was able to lasso and restrain the calf.

Rescue Company 2 personnel used a high-angle rope rescue system to hoist the animal 60 feet up the face of the cliff to a ledge.

There they managed to walk the young animal to a safe location. It was safely released into its pasture, and “ran off unscathed,” the fire department said.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Honolulu police ask for help identifying Pearl City arson suspect
Next Story
‘Rust’ camera crew walked off the set in protest before Alec Baldwin fatally shot cinematographer

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up