Hawaii County firefighters rescue 200-pound calf after 80-foot fall off cliff

The Hawaii County Fire Department rescued a 200-pound calf early this morning that fell off a cliff.

Fire personnel located the calf at 5:45 a.m. 80 feet on the shoreline below Pepeekeo.

The Hawaii County Police Department’s animal control division notified the fire department that it could not retrieve the calf.

The fire department described the area as a small bay with vertical cliffs on all sides, and there was no possible way out.

The fire rescue team’s rescue specialist has extensive ranching experience and was able to lasso and restrain the calf.

Rescue Company 2 personnel used a high-angle rope rescue system to hoist the animal 60 feet up the face of the cliff to a ledge.

There they managed to walk the young animal to a safe location. It was safely released into its pasture, and “ran off unscathed,” the fire department said.