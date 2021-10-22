Kailua company fined $25K for commercial activity

The Board of Land and Natural Resources fined a Kailua kayak company $25,000 for at least five incidents of unpermitted commercial activity in waters off Kailua.

The Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation recommended the maximum first offense administrative fines totaling $25,000. The board approved the fines.

Twogood Kayaks was fined $5,000 for each of the violations occurring in May, June, July and August this year.

Twogood Kayaks violated the Hawaii Administrative Rules by having its guides assist customers with launching the kayaks into the ocean, the Department of Land and Natural Resources said in a news release.

Company owner Robert Twogood admitted his company’s guilt.

Twogood Kayaks is prohibited from getting a new commercial permit for at least two years.

The city also bans commercial activity at Kailua Beach Park, where Twogood Kayaks has been seen offloading kayaks, meeting customers and leading them to the beach, providing instruction and launching them into the water, DLNR said.