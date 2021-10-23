Honolulu firefighters extinguish duplex fire at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

A large fire at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam early this morning involved a two-story duplex and a neighboring home. Fallen electric power lines and water supply issues hampered efforts to douse the flames.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a call about a brush fire at around 7:35 a.m. at the corner of Center Drive and Tarawa Drive on base, the department said in a news release.

Firefighters reportedly arrived about nine minutes later to find the duplex at Palmyra Drive about 90% engulfed in flames. HFD reported that the homes in the area are vacant, and no occupants were found in the structure.

The department said that electrical lines had fallen on the road during the early stages of the fire, “temporarily cutting off access for other responding HFD units.”

Further water supply issues “severely affected operations,” so an HFD tanker was called to the scene.

The duplex was fully involved in flames, which eventually reached the roof of a nearby home.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control just before 9 a.m.

HFD has not yet determined the fire’s origin and cause nor provided damage estimates.