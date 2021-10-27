Hawaii records 1 new coronavirus-related death, 184 additional infections

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported one new coronavirus-related death and 184 new confirmed and probable infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 889 fatalities and 83,706 cases.

The latest death was on Hawaii island. No further information was immediately available regarding the latest deaths.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 668 fatalities on Oahu, 113 on Hawaii island, 93 on Maui, nine on Kauai, one on Molokai and five Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 739,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 45.6 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 99 new cases on Oahu, 31 on Hawaii island, 10 on Maui, 32 on Kauai, one on Molokai, two on Lanai, and nine Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

State health officials have been including probable infections in its total case counts. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 57,647 on Oahu,10,964 on Hawaii island,9,470 on Maui,2,586 on Kauai, 240 on Molokai, and144 on Lanai. There are also 2,655 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 1,733 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases increased today by 54.

By island, Oahu has 993 active cases, the Big Island has 413, Maui has 173, Kauai has 147, Lanai has three and Molokai has four.

The latest Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary says 2,156,765 vaccine doses have been administered through state and federal distribution programs as of Tuesday, up 3,916 from a day earlier. Health officials say that 71% of the state’s population is now fully vaccinated, and 79.7% have received at least one dose.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 4,682 have required hospitalizations, with 18 new hospitalizations reported today.

Twenty-four hospitalizations in the overall statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 4,658 hospitalizations within the state, 3,663 have been on Oahu, 529 on Maui, 389 on the Big Island, 67 on Kauai, five on Lanai and five on Molokai.

The state’s 7-day average positivity rate is 2.1%, according to the Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard. The seven-day average case count for Oahu is 72 and the seven-day average positivity rate is 1.9%, state health officials said today.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.