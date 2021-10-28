Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo charged with misdemeanor sex crime

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is facing a misdemeanor sex-crimes charge two months after resigning his office.

According to a criminal complaint filed today in Albany City Court, Cuomo was charged with forcible touching for placing his hand under an unnamed woman’s blouse and groping her inside the governor’s mansion on the afternoon of Dec. 7.

Cuomo resigned in August after Attorney General Letitia James released a report detailing a pattern of alleged harassment against female state employees and other women. Several local district attorneys said at the time they would launch criminal investigations.

A spokesman for Cuomo didn’t immediately respond to a comment. The office of Albany District Attorney David Soares also didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

James’s report brought to an ignominious end Cuomo’s decades-long political career, only months after it had arguably reached its zenith. Widely praised for his daily press conferences in the early months of the pandemic, Cuomo was considered a possible future Democratic presidential contender.

But James’s investigation found that he had violated multiple federal and state harassment laws and lawsuits from accusers who said Cuomo had engaged in unsolicited hugs, kisses and touches, made inquiries about their sex lives, even asked one woman to play strip poker while on a government plane.

Cuomo has said James’s report was politically motivated. The attorney general is expected to announce in the next few days that she will run for governor next year.

By resigning, Cuomo avoided what was expected to be lengthy impeachment proceedings in the state Assembly, which said there were constitutional barriers of impeaching a governor who was no longer in office.

For Cuomo, that also meant he was legally able to run for office again, and some have suggested he may seek a political comeback. But if he’s convicted of a felony or misdemeanor, he would be barred from public office jobs in New York, according to the New York State Unified Court System website.