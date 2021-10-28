Hawaii records 2 new coronavirus-related deaths, 126 additional infections

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported two new coronavirus-related deaths and 126 new confirmed and probable infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 891 fatalities and 83,832 cases.

The latest deaths were on Oahu. No further information was immediately available regarding the latest deaths.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 670 fatalities on Oahu, 113 on Hawaii island, 93 on Maui, nine on Kauai, one on Molokai, and five Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 741,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 45.7 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 47 new cases on Oahu, 38 on Hawaii island, 22 on Maui, nine on Kauai, one on Molokai and nine Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 1,710 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases decreasedtoday by 23.

By island, Oahu has 964 active cases, the Big Island has 412, Maui has 178, Kauai has 148, Lanai has three and Molokai has five.

The latest Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary says 2,165,978 vaccine doses have been administered through state and federal distribution programs as of Wednesday, up 9,213 from a day earlier. Health officials say that 71.1% of the state’s population is now fully vaccinated, and 80% have received at least one dose.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 4,696 have required hospitalizations, with 14 new hospitalizations reported today.

Twenty-four hospitalizations in the overall statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 4,672 hospitalizations within the state, 3,668 have been on Oahu, 537 on Maui, 390 on the Big Island, 67 on Kauai, five on Lanai and five on Molokai.

The state’s 7-day average positivity rate is 2.1%, according to the Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard. The seven-day average case count for Oahu is 66 and the seven-day average positivity rate is 1.9%, state health officials said today.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.