Suspect arrested in fatal shooting in Nanakuli

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 6:45 am

A man in his 40s died after being shot early this morning in Nanakuli.

Honolulu police and Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to Hakimo Road at about 2:15 a.m.

According to police, the man suffered a gunshot wound to his upper body.

EMS personnel treated the man, described to be in his 40s, and took him in critical condition to a hospital where he died.

Police arrested a man in his early 40s on suspicion of second-degree murder in connection with the shooting.

Detectives are investigating. Further details on the fatal shooting were not immediately available.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when additional information becomes available.

Looking Back

