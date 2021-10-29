Suspect arrested in fatal shooting in Nanakuli

A man in his 40s died after being shot early this morning in Nanakuli.
Honolulu police and Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to Hakimo Road at about 2:15 a.m.
According to police, the man suffered a gunshot wound to his upper body.
EMS personnel treated the man, described to be in his 40s, and took him in critical condition to a hospital where he died.
Police arrested a man in his early 40s on suspicion of second-degree murder in connection with the shooting.
Detectives are investigating. Further details on the fatal shooting were not immediately available.
———
This is a breaking news story that will be updated when additional information becomes available.
