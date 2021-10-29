Hall and Oates’ November concerts in Hawaii canceled

Wednesday’s announcement of easing of restrictions for indoor gatherings solidified a handful of shows planned for the upcoming months, but it came too late to save one show that had already been postponed three times.

Daryl Hall & John Oates — the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees known for six No. 1 hits, including “Private Eyes,” “Out of Touch” and “Maneater” — today announced the cancellation of their concert scheduled for Nov. 13 at the Blaisdell Arena, along with a show earlier that week at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center.

“While we are happy to hear about the recently announced new steps that the state of Hawaii is taking to welcome back live events,” the duo said in a statement, “unfortunately, our upcoming shows in November will have to be canceled. This is due to not being able to logistically adjust plans in time. We are disappointed, but we are looking forward to coming to Hawaii as soon as we can. Mahalo to all our amazing fans for their continued support. Refunds are available at point of purchase.”

The dates were originally scheduled for March 2020, but about two weeks before that, the COVID-19 pandemic shut down much of the United States.

Promoters and performers have confirmed that upcoming shows featuring Jo Koy, Bill Maher and Nikki Glaser, Tom Segura, Smokey Robinson and Steel Pulse are among those that will go on as announced.