Hawaii reports 10 new coronavirus-related deaths, 156 additional infections

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported 10 new coronavirus-related deaths and 156 new confirmed and probable infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 906 fatalities and 84,143 cases.

Five of the deaths were on Oahu, four on the Big Island, and one was an out-of-state Hawaii resident. No further information was released on the latest fatalities.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 679 fatalities on Oahu, 117 on Hawaii island, 93 on Maui, nine on Kauai, one on Molokai, and seven Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 745,000 and the nationwide infection tally is nearly 46 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 86 cases on Oahu, 32 on Hawaii island, 20 on Kauai, 12 on Maui, and six Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state. The case count figures released today represent those reported to the state on Thursday.

State health officials have been including probable infections in its total case counts. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 57,852 on Oahu, 11,064 on Hawaii island, 9,525 on Maui, 2,634 on Kauai, 242 on Molokai, and 144 on Lanai. There are also 2,682 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 1,724 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases increased today by 18.

By island, Oahu has 954 active cases, the Big Island has 407, Maui has 188, Kauai has 167, Molokai has five, and Lanai has three.

The state’s seven-day average case count is 119, and its 7-day average testing positivity rate is 2%, according to the Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard. The seven-day average case count for Oahu is 63 and the seven-day average positivity rate is 1.7%, state health officials said today.

The latest Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary says 2,176,537 vaccine doses have been administered through state and federal distribution programs as of Friday. Health officials say that 71.2% of the state’s population is now fully vaccinated, and 80.4% have received at least one dose.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 4,735 have required hospitalizations, with 25 new hospitalizations reported today.

Twenty-four hospitalizations in the overall statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 4,711 hospitalizations within the state, 3,694 have been on Oahu, 546 on Maui, 393 on the Big Island, 68 on Kauai, and five each on Lanai and Molokai.

According to the latest information from the department’s Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard, a total of 81 patients with the virus were in Hawaii hospitals as of Friday, with 20 in intensive care units and 16 on ventilators.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.