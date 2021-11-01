Honolulu-based Anthology Marketing Group to join FINN Partners

FINN Partners, a global marketing and communications firm, today announced that it plans to acquire Honolulu-based Anthology Marketing Group.

Anthology will retain its name and continue to be led by founder and CEO Dennis Christianson, who will join FINN as a managing partner.

Former Anthology group heads will join FINN as senior partners, including Mary Fastenau and Wenona Harris, who will oversee integrated marketing; Nathan Kam, who will continue to head public relations; and David Pettinger, who is in charge of research.

“We are truly excited to join FINN Partners, a highly-respected and innovative company that so closely mirrors our values, goals and business philosophy.

This will provide new resources for our employees, and FINN brings a breadth of expertise that will help us grow and serve our clients better, in Hawaii and beyond,” Christianson said in a statement.

Anthology said it will continue to offer integrated marketing services spanning advertising, public relations, digital marketing and development, and research, while also have the expertise of FINN Partners, which employs 900 people across 24 offices in the Americas, Europe, and Asia.