High surf advisory remains for parts of Hawaii as larger swell approaches

A high surf advisory remains in effect for all north- and west-facing shores of Kauai County, Oahu, and Molokai, as well as the north-facing shores of Maui, until 6 p.m. today.

The National Weather Service said a large, north-northwest swell is expected to peak early this morning — significantly later than originally expected — which extends the advisory through this afternoon.

Surf of 12 to 18 feet is expected along north facing shores, while surf of 10 to 14 feet is expected along west facing shores.

NWS warns of strong, breaking waves, and rip currents that will make swimming difficult and dangerous

A gradual downward trend is anticipated by this evening, weather officials said, but a larger, more significant swell is due to arrive late tonight into Tuesday. This larger swell will likely drive surf heights to warning levels Tuesday for the exposed north and west facing shores of smaller isles.

Weather forecasters, meanwhile, expect mostly dry and stable conditions and light and variable winds to continue into Tuesday. A return to a more typical tradewind pattern is expected by Wednesday.