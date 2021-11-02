Hawaii sees 38 new coronavirus cases, bringing statewide total to 84,402

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials reported 38 new confirmed and probable coronavirus infections today, bringing the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to 84,402 cases.

No new virus-related fatalities were reported today so the statewide COVID-19 death toll remains 916.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 687 fatalities on Oahu, 118 on Hawaii island, 93 on Maui, nine on Kauai, one on Molokai, and eight Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 767,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 46.9 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 14 new cases on Oahu, 13 on Hawaii island, three on Maui, nine on Kauai and one probable case removed for Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

State health officials have been including probable infections in its total case counts. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 57,956 on Oahu, 11,122 on Hawaii island, 9,559 on Maui, 2,666 on Kauai, 242 on Molokai, and 144 on Lanai. There are also 2,713 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 1,641 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases decreased today by 19.

By island, Oahu has 878 active cases, the Big Island has 393, Maui has 186, Kauai has 177, Lanai has two and Molokai has five.

The latest Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary says 2,201,580 vaccine doses have been administered through state and federal distribution programs as of Monday, up 5,833 from a day earlier. Health officials say that 71.4% of the state’s population is now fully vaccinated, and 81.3% have received at least one dose.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 4,756 have required hospitalizations, with five new hospitalizations reported today.

Twenty-four hospitalizations in the overall statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 4,732 hospitalizations within the state, 3,707 have been on Oahu, 550 on Maui, 395 on the Big Island, 70 on Kauai, five on Lanai and five on Molokai.

The state’s 7-day average positivity rate is 2.6%, according to the Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard. The seven-day average case count for Oahu is 57 and the seven-day average positivity rate is 1.5%, state health officials said today.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.