Anticipate contraflow access today, next week at Laniakea Beach

Starting today , the Hawaii Department of Transportation is warning the public to expect more traffic slowdowns than usual at a popular turtle-viewing and surfing area on Oahu’s North Shore, due to a single-lane closure on Kamehameha Highway alongside Laniakea Beach.

One of the two lanes will be closed until 2 p.m. today and from 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Monday through Nov. 12, HDOT said in a press release.

Traffic in both directions will be maintained through contraflow in the remaining lane, and flaggers will be on-site to provide alternating traffic control.

The closure is due to sign installations and striping along the road, which is bordered on its mauka side by a public parking area used by beachgoers.

On Tuesday, HDOT began placing roadside barriers along the shoulder of the road bordering the parking area.