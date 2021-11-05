Anticipate contraflow access today, next week at Laniakea Beach

Starting today , the Hawaii Department of Transportation is warning the public to expect more traffic slowdowns than usual at a popular turtle-viewing and surfing area on Oahu’s North Shore, due to a single-lane closure on Kamehameha Highway alongside Laniakea Beach.
One of the two lanes will be closed until 2 p.m. today and from 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Monday through Nov. 12, HDOT said in a press release.
Traffic in both directions will be maintained through contraflow in the remaining lane, and flaggers will be on-site to provide alternating traffic control.
The closure is due to sign installations and striping along the road, which is bordered on its mauka side by a public parking area used by beachgoers.
On Tuesday, HDOT began placing roadside barriers along the shoulder of the road bordering the parking area.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.