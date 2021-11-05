comscore Hawaii island boy, 13, arrested for allegedly threatening to bring shotgun to school | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Hawaii island boy, 13, arrested for allegedly threatening to bring shotgun to school

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:48 am
  • DARYL LEE / SPECIAL TO STAR-ADVERTISER / 2015 Hawaii island police arrested a 13-year-old boy early today after he allegedly threatened to bring a gun to his school in an Instagram chat group post.

    DARYL LEE / SPECIAL TO STAR-ADVERTISER / 2015

    Hawaii island police arrested a 13-year-old boy early today after he allegedly threatened to bring a gun to his school in an Instagram chat group post.

Hawaii island police arrested a 13-year-old boy early today after he allegedly posted in an Instagram friends chat group that he had a shotgun and threatened to bring it to school.

The police department said in a news release that the boy “expressed bringing it to school to possibly cause harm.”

There is no imminent or pending threat to any Hawaii island public, private or charter school, police said.

Patrol officers arrested the boy at his home in Puna at 12:30 a.m. and released him to his parents shortly before 5 a.m., pending investigation.

As part of the investigation, officers from the Area I Juvenile Aid Section recovered a broken BB gun that resembled a shotgun.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Caregiver found not guilty in 3-year-old Hawaii island foster boy’s death

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up