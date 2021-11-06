A look at some of the world’s major crowd disasters

HOUSTON, Texas >> Fans at a Houston music festival surged toward the stage during a performance by rapper Travis Scott, triggering panic in the crowd and leaving at least eight people dead and many more injured, authorities said. Here’s a look at some of the major crowd disasters in recent decades:

DEC. 3, 1979

Eleven people are killed as thousands of fans rush to get into a concert by The Who at Riverfront Coliseum in Cincinnati.

OCT. 20, 1982

Sixty-six people die in a crush of fans leaving a UEFA Cup match between Spartak Moscow and Haarlem, of the Netherlands, at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

MAY 28, 1985

Thirty-nine people died in fan violence at the 1985 European Cup final between Liverpool and Juventus at Heysel Stadium in Brussels.

MARCH 13, 1988

Ninety-three people are killed when thousands of soccer fans surge into locked stadium exits to escape a sudden hailstorm in Kathmandu, Nepal.

APRIL 15, 1989

Ninety-seven people die and hundreds are injured in a crush of fans at overcrowded Hillsborough Stadium in Sheffield, England. One victim died this June of aspiration pneumonia, to which he had been left vulnerable because of injuries from the disaster.

JULY 2, 1990

During the annual hajj in Saudi Arabia, 1,426 Muslim pilgrims, mainly from Asia, die in and around a long pedestrian tunnel leading from Mecca to Mina.

JAN. 13, 1991

Forty-two people are killed when fans try to escape brawls at Oppenheimer Stadium in South Africa.

MAY 23, 1994

A crush of pilgrims at the hajj leaves 270 Muslim pilgrims dead.

NOV. 23, 1994

A panicked crush during a political protest in Nagpur, India, leaves 113 dead.

OCT. 16, 1996

Eighty-four people die and 147 are injured as panicked fans are crushed and smothered before a World Cup qualifier between Guatemala and Costa Rica in Guatemala City.

APRIL 9, 1998

A crush of pilgrims on a bridge in Mecca leaves 118 hajj pilgrims dead.

APRIL 11, 2001

At least 43 people are crushed to death during a soccer match at Ellis Park in Johannesburg, South Africa.

MAY 9, 2001

More than 120 people are killed when police fire tear gas into the rowdy crowd in a stadium in the Ghanaian capital Accra, leading to panic.

FEB. 17, 2003

Twenty-one are crushed to death in the stairway exit to E2, a nightclub in Chicago.

FEB. 20, 2003

Stage pyrotechnics during a Great White concert at the Station nightclub in Warwick, Rhode Island, spark a fire that kills 100 people and injures more than 200 others.

FEB. 1, 2004

A panic during a hajj ritual at the Jamarat Bridge near Mecca leaves 251 people dead.

JAN. 25, 2005

A panic among Hindu pilgrims near Mandhradevi temple in Maharashtra, India, leaves 265 people dead.

AUG. 31, 2005

At least 640 Shiite Muslim pilgrims in Baghdad are killed when a railing on a bridge collapses during a religious procession, sending scores into the Tigris River.

JAN. 12, 2006

A panic among Muslim pilgrims during a hajj ceremony near Mecca leaves 345 people dead.

FEB. 4, 2006

Seventy-eight people are killed in a panicked crush that happened at PhilSports Arena stampede in Manila, Philippines, as they were waiting for a TV variety show audition.

SEPT. 30, 2008

At least 168 people are killed and 100 are injured when thousands of Hindu pilgrims are caught in a panic at a temple in Jodhpur, India.

JULY 24, 2010

Twenty-one people die and more than 650 are injured in a crush in a packed tunnel that was the sole access point to the Love Parade music festival in Duisburg, Germany.

NOV. 22, 2010

More than 340 people are killed and hundreds of others are injured during a panicked crush at a festival in the Cambodian capital, Phnom Penh.

JAN. 27, 2013

A fire kills more than 200 people at the Kiss nightclub in Santa Maria, Brazil.

SEPT. 24, 2015

At least 2,411 Muslim pilgrims die in a crush during the hajj in Saudi Arabia.

APRIL 30, 2021

Forty-five people are killed and dozens more are wounded in a panicked crush at the annual Mount Meron pilgrimage in Israel.

NOV. 5, 2021

