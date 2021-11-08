Hawaii sees 94 new coronavirus cases, bringing statewide total to 85,139

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials reported 94 new confirmed and probable coronavirus infections today, bringing the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to 85,139 cases.

No new virus-related fatalities were reported today so the statewide COVID-19 death toll remains 962.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 751,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 46.3 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 39 new cases on Oahu,17 on Hawaii island, eight on Maui, 33 on Kauai and three cases removed from Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

State health officials have been including probable infections in its total case counts. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 58,323 on Oahu, 11,258 on Hawaii island, 9,635 on Maui, 2,776 on Kauai, 243 on Molokai, and 144 on Lanai. There are also 2,760 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 1,507 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases increased today by three.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 4,832 have required hospitalizations, with seven new hospitalizations reported today.

