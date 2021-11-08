Man, 39, critically injured in shooting at Honolulu parking lot

Honolulu police have opened a first-degree attempted murder investigation into a parking lot shooting early Sunday.

The shooting occurred in the parking lot of an illegal establishment on South King Street in the Honolulu area at about 6 a.m.

Police said an argument broke out between two groups of people. The dispute escalated when one of the males in the argument pulled out a handgun and fired several rounds, hitting two men, police added.

One of the victims, 39, was shot in the upper body and taken in critical condition to a hospital. The other victim, 41, was shot in the leg and treated and released from a hospital.

Police said the suspect, who was wearing a black shirt and blue jeans at the time, fled the scene in a vehicle.

The suspect remains at large.