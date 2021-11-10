Crime spree from Kapolei to Kaaawa leads to arrest of man, 26

Prosecutors have charged a 26-year-old man in connection with a Monday crime spree where he allegedly robbed a 66-year-old gas station employee in Kapolei and assaulted a 67-year-old convenience store employee in Kaaawa.
Kaeha Baker was charged with second-degree robbery and second-degree assault. His aggregate bail is set at $75,000.
The crime spree occurred between 2 a.m. and 5:40 a.m. Monday.
Police said a man robbed a man working at a gas station in Kapolei and drove off in a vehicle that had been reported stolen. He then allegedly assaulted a woman who worked at a convenience store in Kaaawa before he fled in the vehicle.
The man identified in court documents and a police arrest log as Baker then allegedly assaulted a security guard at a hotel in Kapolei.
Police arrested him at the scene on suspicion of robbery, assault and unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle.
Baker has a criminal record of a misdemeanor terroristic threatening conviction and two petty misdemeanor convictions for criminal property damage and disorderly conduct.
