Hawaii records 6 new coronavirus-related deaths, 142 additional infections

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported six new coronavirus-related deaths and 142 new confirmed and probable infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 968 fatalities and85,360 cases.
No further information was immediately available regarding the latest deaths.
The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 753,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 46.5 million.
Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 69 new cases on Oahu, 28 on Hawaii island, 13 on Maui, 17 on Kauai one on Lanai, and 14 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.
This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.
