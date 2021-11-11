Health Department posts bacterial advisory for Kailua Beach Park

At 5:33 p.m. Wednesday, the state Department of Health issued a bacterial advisory for Kailua Beach Park that will remain in effect at least through today, until water sample results no longer exceed the threshold level for enterococcus, the fecal bacteria whose presence indicates that potentially harmful microorganisms may be present in the water.

Levels of 185 enterococci per 100 mL of water were detected during routine monitoring by the Department of Health Clean Water Branch. The advisory threshold level is 130 enterococci per 100 mL.

The advisory noted the most common illness associated with swimming in water polluted by fecal pathogens is gastroenteritis, symptoms of which can include nausea, vomiting, stomachache, diarrhea, headache or fever.

Other minor illnesses associated with swimming include ear, eye, nose and throat infections.

Children, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems are most vulnerable to developing illnesses or infections from swimming in polluted water, the advisory said.

It added that Kailua Beach Park has been posted with no swimming signs.

To keep updated with beachwater and brownwater advisories, and to sign up to receive free email advisories, visit

eha-cloud.doh.hawaii.gov/cwb.