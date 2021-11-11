Southern Cal runs away from University of Hawaii women’s basketball team

A slow start and a nightmarish finish sent the University of Hawaii women’s basketball team to a 90-50 loss to Southern Cal today at the Galen Center in Los Angeles.

The Rainbow Wahine (0-2) trailed 25-9 midway through the second quarter but cut the deficit to seven in the final minute of the half. UH closed to 56-45 with less than a minute left in the third quarter, but the Trojans outscored the Wahine 32-1 over the next eight minutes to turn their season opener into a rout.

Jordan Sanders went 3-for-3 from 3-point range and led five USC players in double figures with 17 points. Rayah Marshall finished with 15 points and nine rebounds and the Trojans shot 61% from the field in the second half.

UH center Kallin Spiller led the Wahine with 14 points and 10 rebounds. McKenna Haire hit three 3-pointers and added 11 points. UH shot 30% overall and went 2-for-12 in the fourth quarter.

UH makes its home debut on Nov. 19 against Portland in the Bank of Hawaii Classic at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.