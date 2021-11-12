Multiple children injured in 2-car collision on H-2 freeway

Six people, including five minors, were injured this afternoon in a two-car collision on the H-2 freeway in the Waipio area.
The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported that one of the vehicles rolled over during the accident, which took place about 2:30 p.m. near the Ka Uka off-ramp.
EMS reported that all the occupants of one of the vehicles were treated by and transported to a hospital.
A 16-year-old girl and 6-year-old boy were transported in serious condition. A 19-year-old woman and three boys, ages 17, 14 and 8, suffered minor injuries.
The driver of the other vehicle involved refused treatment and transportation to a hospital.
