Police investigate shooting at illegal game room in Makiki

Honolulu police have opened a first-degree robbery investigation in connection with a shooting at an illegal game room in the Makiki area early today.

The robbery occurred just after 4 a.m.

Officers temporarily shut down a section of Kinau Street between Keeaumoku and Makiki streets near the Cartwright Neighborhood Park as part of the investigation.

Police have reopened the roadway sometime before 7:25 a.m.

There are no arrests at this time.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.