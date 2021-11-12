Police investigate shooting at illegal game room in Makiki

Honolulu police have opened a first-degree robbery investigation in connection with a shooting at an illegal game room in the Makiki area early today.
The robbery occurred just after 4 a.m.
Officers temporarily shut down a section of Kinau Street between Keeaumoku and Makiki streets near the Cartwright Neighborhood Park as part of the investigation.
Police have reopened the roadway sometime before 7:25 a.m.
There are no arrests at this time.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.
