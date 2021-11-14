Hawaii records 1 new coronavirus-related death, 81 additional infections

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported one new coronavirus-related death and 81 new confirmed and probable infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 977 fatalities and 85,790 cases.

No further information was immediately available regarding the latest deaths.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 731 fatalities on Oahu, 126 on Hawaii island, 97 on Maui, 11 on Kauai, one on Molokai and 10 Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 763,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 47 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 42 new cases on Oahu, eight on Hawaii island, 16 on Maui, six on Kauai and nine Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

State health officials have been including probable infections in its total case counts. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

Today’s count are cases tallied by the department on Friday.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 58,618 on Oahu, 11,381 on Hawaii island, 9,718 on Maui, 2,879 on Kauai, 245 on Molokai and 145 on Lanai. There are also 2,804 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 1,343 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases decreased by 52 today.

By island, Oahu has 687 active cases, the Big Island has 293, Maui has 174, Kauai has 239, Lanai has one and Molokai has one.

The latest Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary says 2,271,900 vaccine doses have been administered through state and federal distribution programs as of Friday, up 8,026 from a day earlier. Health officials say that 72% of the state’s population is now fully vaccinated, and 83% have received at least one dose.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 4,900 have required hospitalizations, with 15 new hospitalizations reported today.

Twenty-five hospitalizations in the overall statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 4,860 hospitalizations within the state, 3,796 have been on Oahu, 573 on Maui, 415 on the Big Island, 78 on Kauai, five on Lanai and six on Molokai.

According to the latest information from the department’s Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard, a total of 54 patients with the virus were in Hawaii hospitals as of Friday, with 12 in intensive care units and 10 on ventilators.

The state’s 7-day average positivity rate is 1.6%, according to the Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard. The seven-day average case count for Oahu is 44 and the seven-day average positivity rate is 1.3%, state health officials said today.