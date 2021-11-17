Honolulu police investigating kidnapping case in Maili area

The Honolulu Police Department is investigating a kidnapping involving an 11-year-old boy who was forced into a van in the Maili area but was let go.
HPD reported that on Tuesday at around 2:30 p.m. three unidentified males forced the victim into a white van and “took his backpack and slippers.”
The suspects reportedly opened the door and allowed the boy out.
No arrests have been made.
No additional information was provided.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.