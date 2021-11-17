Honolulu police investigating kidnapping case in Maili area

The Honolulu Police Department is investigating a kidnapping involving an 11-year-old boy who was forced into a van in the Maili area but was let go.

HPD reported that on Tuesday at around 2:30 p.m. three unidentified males forced the victim into a white van and “took his backpack and slippers.”

The suspects reportedly opened the door and allowed the boy out.

No arrests have been made.

No additional information was provided.