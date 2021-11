Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Reasonable people allow for other views

David Shapiro offered his readers sound advice on the need to embrace tolerance in dealing with others (“Culture warriors are little dots in a long historical expanse,” Star-Advertiser, Volcanic Ash, Nov. 14). His ideas are not novel but pertinent to our political climate, where everyone is hunkered in their own ideological camps. Anyone who expresses a different view or idea must be demonized and destroyed. The broadcast media are an essential partner in executing their mission.

One cannot expect ideologues who are deaf and insensitive to rationally consider the concepts of coexistence and tolerance and embrace Shapiro’s views.

Reasonable people already understand the merits and benefits of empathy and tolerance of the differing views and lifestyles of others. They are the glue that keeps our country together in spite of the increased animosity and intolerance that pervade our society. They know that all Americans need to find and embrace common purpose if our society and country are to survive and thrive.

Until the intolerant adults who teach and preach to our young children change their tune, there can be no progress toward achieving the utopia of the American Dream.

John Tamashiro

Pearl City

Congressman’s posting OK, girl’s drawing not

U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona posted an altered anime video of him killing U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio- Cortez of New York and swinging two swords at President Joe Biden (“Arizona congressman under fire for anime attacking Rep. Ocasio-Cortez,” Star- Advertiser, Top News, Nov. 9).

He claimed it “was not meant to depict any harm or violence against anyone portrayed in the anime.” Further- more, Gosar’s digital director, Jessica Lycos, said, “Everyone needs to relax.”

Meanwhile, back in Hawaii, a 10-year-old Black girl was handcuffed and arrested at school after she lashed out on paper after being bullied.

What is wrong with this picture?

James Metz

Makiki

UH fans have few viewing choices

I wholeheartedly agree with Jeff Irons that University of Hawaii games should not be events that we have to pay to view (“Give public free access to UH games on TV,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Nov. 10). Spectrum has done what many mainland companies have done over the decades: come to Hawaii and create a monopoly.

As Oceanic Cable “legacy” subscribers, we are no longer able to make changes to our service without switching lock, stock and barrel to Spectrum, costing more than an additional $100 per month. NFL Red Zone is now financially out of reach, leaving us with only whatever matchups CBS and FOX choose to air (which are often questionable). Furthermore, DirectTV and Hawaiian Telcom are not available everywhere, further indenturing us to Spectrum. Auwe.

Blair Thorndike

Maunalani Heights

Every UH fan should be able to watch games

Millions of people have cut the cord from cable and satellite TV subscriptions, and it seems a shame that University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors football games are only shown on Spectrum. It seems only fair that all Warrior fans get a chance to watch the games, regardless of income status, especially considering the limitations brought on by this ongoing pandemic.

Marty Foster

Kakaako

Ige must act to save beaches of Waikiki

Mahalo for the story, “Beach erosion triggers alarm” (Star-Advertiser, Nov. 12). It is obvious that Waikiki Beach is in an ongoing crisis as described in this very accurate story. The cause is sea level rise, and the state can act now and help stop this disaster, but it needs immediate action by Gov. David Ige. The loss of any part of Waikiki Beach will wreak economic damage to small and large businesses. The damage to Waikiki Beach from sea level rise can exceed what we have experienced with the economic impact of the pandemic.

On behalf of my fellow small businesses in Hawaii, I plead for the governor to take the action necessary to process the approvals required to implement the solution outlined in the Waikiki Improvement Association’s letter of request.

The solution requires Ige to issue an emergency declaration designating Kawehewehe Beach a disaster area.

Bob Hampton

Chairman, Waikiki Beach Activities

Don’t build another Waikiki hotel tower

Regarding the new Hilton tower (“New Hilton hotel tower planned in Waikiki,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 10): Just say no!

That should be repeated by everyone who cares to save Oahu. The awareness and effects of overtourism became apparent and were acknowledged during this pandemic. Groups are studying how to recreate a living environment in which all segments of our community can thrive, along with our wildlife and natural surroundings.

How can an addition of 515 hotel rooms in the congested space of Waikiki be an improvement on the stress, traffic and loss of resources already taxing our island? And please, no more towers. Kakaako luxury towers already blight the island vista.

Piilani Kaopuiki

McCully

